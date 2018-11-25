Help exists for victims of domestic violence in Peel Region, police say

Peel police say they have posted messages on Twitter in the hopes of letting women in its region know that resources exist to help victims of domestic violence.

Police posted a video and a tweet on Sunday, the UN's International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and the first day of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. The tweet includes a photo and link to safety tips.

"Violence in Peel knows no cultural barriers. Stand up against gender based violence, wear the orange ribbon," reads the tweet.

Const. Danny Marttini, spokesperson for Peel police, said on Sunday that police are trying to get the message out because of the number and severity of domestic violence incidents in Peel Region.

"The reality is, when we look at family and intimate partner violence, we really want to bring that awareness that it's not acceptable. We want everyone to know that this is a serious issue," she said.

"It really helps to put that out there. We really want to protect everybody. We want to help the victims. We want them to know they are a priority," she said.

"It does require a lot of investigation and time, but it's worth it when we are able to get everyone the help that they need so that they can stand on their own and move forward."

According to the video:

In 2017, of the more than 2,000 domestic violence occurrences where charges were laid in Peel Region, 86 per cent involved a female victim and a male accused.

Of the 21 homicides from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2018 in Peel Region, 21 per cent involved a domestic partner.

Domestic violence represents 15 per cent of all citizen-initiated calls to Peel police.

Marttini said Peel police regularly try to convey the message that support exists for domestic violence victims.

"When we look at domestic violence, what we really want to remember is, it is happening. It is in the homes. Some people, depending on their circumstances, feel that they cannot say step up and say something," she said.

'We just need people to say something'

"That's why we constantly have to put out that message, letting people know that there are resources, there is support, and we are there to help them. We just need people to say something."

Marttini said police hope the message is being received, but as of late Sunday afternoon, it had received very little feedback.

"Hopefully it will make a difference. Hopefully, it already has," she said.

In a video posted on Twitter, Kamal Dhillon tells her story of abuse suffered at the hands of her husband for more than 12 years. (Peel Regional Police)

In the video, Kamal Dhillon: A Story of Survival, Dhillion says she was abused by her husband for more than 12 years. ​Dhillion, a mother and grandmother from B.C., says she came to Peel Region to tell her story.

'Police are not the enemy'

Dhillon says she survived all kinds of abuse, including attempted murder, torture and broken bones.

"A lot of us victims are told not to report the crime, not to bring dishonour to the family, and not to trust the police, the social workers, the workers," Dhillon says.

"But I want you to know that the police are not the enemy. The enemy is the one that is living with you, that is telling you not to report, to keep his crime a secret," she adds.

Dhillion says of police: "They are here with resources. They are the good guys and they will help you."

According to Marttini, the video also draws attention to Peel police's family and intimate partner violence unit.

Violence in Peel knows no cultural barriers. Stand up against gender based violence, wear the orange ribbon. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ZontaSaysNo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ZontaSaysNo</a> <br>For information on Family and Intimate Partner Violence visit:<a href="https://t.co/fk5l814MNY">https://t.co/fk5l814MNY</a> <a href="https://t.co/FnQ0DXWU0B">pic.twitter.com/FnQ0DXWU0B</a> —@PeelPoliceMedia

The tweet posted on Sunday features a photo of Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans holding a sign that reads: "Zonta says no to violence against women."

The sign refers to Zonta International, a global organization of professionals dedicated to empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

The UN theme for its day and the days of Activism is "Orange the World: #HearMeToo."

According to the UN, the day and days of activism aim to support women and girls around the world in a movement of solidarity against power imbalances, in which it says sexual violence is deeply rooted.

Wearing an orange ribbon also shows support for the Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women campaign.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UnitedNations?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UnitedNations</a> designated Nov 25 Int. Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The Toronto sign will glow orange today to raise awareness and mark the beginning of the 16 Days against Gender-Based Violence campaign. <a href="https://t.co/Xk2ok14w8x">pic.twitter.com/Xk2ok14w8x</a> —@TorontoComms

In Toronto, the city says the Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square will appear orange on Sunday to show support for the day and days of activism.

And for their part, federal cabinet ministers are speaking out.

Toronto MP and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, for example, said in a statement that one in three women and girls will experience violence at some point in their lives.

"Gender-based violence occurs in every country, across the lines of culture and socio-economic status, in homes, at schools, on the streets, on the Internet and at work," they said.

"Too often, it is normalized, and the consequences for victims, their families and communities are devastating, as survivors of gender-based violence can be stigmatized or marginalized."

The two ministers said the Canadian government condemns all forms of gender-based violence.