Woman killed in overnight shooting outside Mississauga bar

A woman was killed in a shooting outside a Mississauga bar early Monday, Peel police say.

Police were called to the scene in the area of Drew Road and Torbram Road at 2:48 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

Investigators have not released her name and age.

Mooken told reporters on Monday that police believe there were witnesses to the shooting and he appealed for them to come forward.

A large crime that includes two plazas and a section of Torbram Road is still taped off as officers investigate.

Detectives from Peel police's homicide and missing persons bureau have taken over the investigation.

Earlier, canine units and tactical teams searched the area for the suspect.

No suspect information is available.

