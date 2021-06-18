Police find dead body in vehicle in Mississauga neighbourhood
Peel Regional Police are investigating after the dead body of a man was found in a vehicle near Dixie Road and Lake Shore Boulevard in Mississauga on Friday evening.
Officers canvassing in the area, investigation ongoing
Peel police are investigating after a dead body was found in a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday afternoon.
Police said they received a call at around 4 p.m. on Friday about a vehicle parked near Dixie Road and Lakeshore Road..
Officers discovered a dead body of a man inside. The area has been secured as the investigation continues.
The criminal investigation bureau is in the area canvassing in the neighbourhood.
Police are awaiting an update from the coroner's office.