Peel police constable charged with assault, mischief; suspended with pay

A Peel Regional Police constable with nearly a decade on the force has been suspended with pay after being arrested and charged in connection with an off-duty assault dating back to this past spring.

In a news release Tuesday, the force said investigators with the professional standards bureau arrested and charged the constable following an investigation that began Monday.

The constable faces one count of assault and another count of mischief under $5,000.

Sgt. Joe Cardi told CBC News no one was injured in the alleged incident in Mississauga on April 25.

The constable was held for a bail hearing Monday and appeared in court in Brampton on Tuesday.

He will remain suspended at least until the case has made its way through the courts, after which the force will begin an internal investigation.

"Chief Chris McCord is committed to ensuring confidence and trust from the community, this is done by maintaining transparency when dealing with allegations of police officer misconduct," the release said.

"We take these allegations very seriously."