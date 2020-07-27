Peel police investigating after Proud Boys slogan allegedly referenced on constable's social media page

Peel police say they are investigating after an social media page allegedly belonging to one of their constables was spotted containing a reference to the Proud Boys, a far-right neo-fascist organization with chapters in Canada and the U.S.

According to Malton People's Movement — which describes itself as a collective aimed at combating systemic oppression in Peel Region — the constable allegedly used a slogan used by the Proud Boys and other right-wing terrorist groups in the biography section of his or her Instagram account.

Const. Lori Murphy said Tuesday that the material was brought to the attention of Peel police and that the matter is being investigated.

CBC News attempted to locate the slogan on Tuesday, but the Instagram page appears to be private.

Murphy confirmed that the constable in question patrols for Peel Regional Police, but did not specify which division he or she belongs to.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the National Council of Canadian Muslims called the incident "terrifying."

The organization is calling for more transparency around whether or not the officer is "on the streets with a gun and a badge" while the investigation is underway.

"It is easy to talk about human dignity and safety — but we need Peel Police to stop talking about it, and actually live by those commitments," the post reads.

California officer on leave after joining Proud Boys protest

This comes after officials said Monday that a Frenso, Calif., police officer who is under investigation after being captured in photos and video at a protest with members of the Proud Boys has been put on leave.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama launched an internal affairs investigation after police became aware of the photos and footage, the department said in a statement Sunday.

The Proud Boys was formed in 2016 by Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes, a Canadian.

The group of self-described "Western chauvinists" has a history of street violence, including against Black Lives Matter demonstrators and Indigenous protesters.

The Proud Boys was among 13 groups designated as terrorist entities last month by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair. The government said it considers all groups on the list to be "ideologically motivated violent extremists."