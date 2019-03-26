Peel police officer taken to hospital after collision in Brampton
Intersection of Williams Parkway and Dixie Road is closed
A collision involving the Peel Regional Police has shut down a Brampton intersection.
Peel police told CBC Toronto that an officer has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
Police had tweeted Monday morning that two vehicles were involved in the collision, which happened just after 8 a.m. in the area of Dixie Road and William Parkway.
The intersection is closed.
Police say its not yet clear whether the Special Investigations Unit — the province's police watchdog — will investigate.
