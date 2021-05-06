Peel police investigate death of child in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are investigating the death of a child in Brampton on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a medical call at a home in the area of Finlayson Crescent and Sunny Meadow Boulevard, near Countryside Drive, at about 4:30 p.m.

Peel paramedics took the victim to hospital in life-threatening condition. The child was pronounced dead in hospital, police say.

Const. Danny Marttini, spokesperson for Peel police, said officers are looking into whether there was any criminality involved.

The child's age and sex were not released.

The Peel Police Special Victims Unit is taking over the investigation..

Officers have taped off an area around the home.