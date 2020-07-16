Former police officer charged after Mississauga shooting

A former Peel police officer is facing charges after a shooting in Mississauga that injured 34-year-old Chantelle Krupka at her home on Mother's Day.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has charged former officer Valerie Briffa with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and careless use of firearm.

Briffa has resigned from the police service, the SIU said.

Krupka, who is Black, has said police used excessive force against her when one officer Tasered her in the back and then another officer shot her in the abdomen on Mother's Day. Police were responding to a domestic call.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

More to come.