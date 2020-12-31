3 charged, including Peel police shooting victim, after police facilities allegedly defaced

Peel police say they have charged three people for allegedly defacing police facilities during two separate protests earlier this month.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said a 30-year-old man from Mississauga, a 50-year-old man from Brampton, and a 34-year old woman from Mississauga were each charged with one count of mischief over $5,000.

Names of the accused were not provided in the release.

The charges stem from a Dec. 11 protest outside 11 Division at 3030 Erin Mills Parkway.

The woman was also charged with a second count of mischief over $5,000 for allegedly defacing a police memorial monument outside Peel police headquarters on Dec. 19.

All are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on March 5, 2021.

In a statement on Wednesday, Knia Singh J.D., a lawyer, said two of three charged are Chantelle Krupka and Derek Francique. Krupka, a Mississauga woman, was shot in the hip on Mother's Day on May 9, after the police tasered her and her partner.

Francique is the father of Jamal Francique, who was shot by a plain clothes officer on Jan. 7 and died on Jan. 9.

Singh said the handling of the incident is a "missed opportunity" by Peel police to improve community and police relations.

"Police have discretion to lay charges, an alternate resolution could have been achieved in this situation," the news release reads.

"If victims and community members cannot express their anger and frustration with the amount of people shot and killed by Peel Police, and the lack of accountability from the (Special Investigations Unit) and other government agencies, it will be a serious threat to the fundamental right to protest and is a limitation on the freedom of expression of community members."

The news release argues that the decision to charge victims of Peel police shootings and family members of victims of Peel police shootings contradicts "earlier progress" made by the police and Peel police board this year on race relations.

Peel police signed a memorandum of understanding with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario this year to develop legally binding remedies to eliminate racial discrimination, it added.

In a news release on Wednesday, Peel police said they were aware that the protest was going to take place. The release also claims they made plans to create space for protesters to gather.

"During the demonstration, several attendees threw a paint-like substance, defacing the facility and surrounding exterior grounds, resulting in a mischief to property," police said in the release.