Peel police charge private school principal with sexual assault student
Allegations involve 16-year-old girl who attends school in Brampton, police say

The Canadian Press ·
Peel police say a 54-year-old principal has been charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. (Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock)

Peel regional police say they've charged a private school principal following an investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted a student.

Police say officers arrested the 54-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., on Monday.

They say the allegations involve a 16-year-old girl who attends the school in Brampton.

The principal has been charged with one count each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He is due to appear in court on Aug. 24. 

Police are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to come forward.

