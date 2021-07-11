Peel police charge man with 2nd degree murder in death of man found on Mississauga sidewalk

Peel police have arrested and charged a man with second degree murder in the death of a man found with "obvious signs of trauma" on a sidewalk in Mississauga.

The accused, 36, appeared in a Brampton courtroom on Saturday in connection with the death. Police have since identified the victim as Orlando Donaldson, 39.

Both men, of Mississauga, knew each other, police said in a news release on Saturday.

On Friday at about 8:30 a.m., police were called to Gant Crescent and Galesway Boulevard, near Britannia Road West and Terry Fox Way, for a report of an unconscious man lying on the sidewalk.

When officers arrived, they found Donaldson, who was injured. Peel paramedics tried to save his life, but he died of his injuries in hospital hours later.

Police are not releasing the cause of death or a description of the man's injuries at this time.

Police tape lines a street in Mississauga after a man was found with 'obvious signs of trauma' on a sidewalk there. (Jonathan Castell/CBC)

Asked if there was a shooting before Donaldson died, Const. Heather Cannon, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said on Sunday: "There were no shots heard."

Investigators are still canvassing the surrounding area for information.

Anyone with any information, dashboard camera or video footage is urged to call Peel police's homicide and missing person bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

