Peel police help vehicle owners prevent catalytic converter theft at free event in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police held a free event in Mississauga on Saturday to help vehicle owners make the catalytic converter on their vehicles less appealing to thieves.

A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle's exhaust system that reduces polluting emissions. It's made of precious metals like palladium, platinum and rhodium, which make the car part valuable to thieves.

Last year Peel police warned that thieves have been more active in stealing catalytic converters from vehicles across the region.

Vehicle owners who attended Saturday's event had their licence plate number or vehicle identification number (VIN) etched into the catalytic converter so it is traceable, if found.

Frank Collins said he made the trip to Mississauga because he could not get it done in Halton region for free.

He told CBC Toronto it took about 20 minutes to get his VIN number etched to the two catalytic converters on his vehicle and "it was absolutely worth it."

Nayven Patel said with car theft on the rise, he did not hesitate when he saw that Peel police was holding the free event.

"[I thought] if this can help prevent my car getting stolen and the catalytic converter from getting stolen, then yeah, it's a great initiative," he said.

"I was glad to hear about it and I'm glad that Peel [police] is offering this program."

Brampton resident Aisha Sheikh said since "theft is at an all time high," she thought it was a good idea.

"Living in Brampton I hear about it all the time. People on my street — car thefts, converter thefts — it's a big-time worry," Sheikh said.

"You don't think it's happening until it's like on your street … [so] for a free service, I'm like, I'm just going to do it just to be safe."

Sheikh says she will be advising her friends who own vehicles to "go get it done."

"Everyone thinks it's not going to be them until it's them," she said.