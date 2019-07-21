A Toronto homeowner called 911 to complain about the length of time an ice-cream truck was parked outside, Peel police say.

The call was made on Saturday, which was the hottest day in Toronto so far this year.

"It's hot outside which means the ice cream trucks will probably be out. If the ice cream truck stops in front of your house and is there for a bit due to all the children, it's still not a reason to call 911 to complain," Peel police said in a tweet.

With temperatures soaring as high as 34 C — and humidex making it feel like 44 C — it's not surprise that the trucks were out and about, offering sweet relief to help people stay cool, says Const. Akhil Mooken.

"It's the first time I've heard of someone calling 911 to complain about an ice-cream truck," Mooken told CBC Toronto.

It's not just ice cream. Recently, cops have been dealing with high volumes of calls from people complaining about the Amber Alert system.

"Whether it be how the Amber Alert system is run . . . or ice-cream trucks or vendors, there's many other means to voice those concerns while keeping 911 lines open for true and actual emergencies," Mooken said.

For non-emergency situations, people are encouraged to call 311 instead.

Although Mooken hasn't been notified of any other calls this season that surprised him quite as much as this one, he said, "We still have a little bit to go in summer, so we'll see what happens."