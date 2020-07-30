Peel police bust multi-million-dollar car theft ring

Peel police have made multiple arrests after a five-month investigation into an alleged car theft ring operating in the GTA.

Officers from the Commercial Auto Crime Bureau launched a probe in February called Project GTA-fordable that led to 21 arrests of people from across Ontario and the recovery of dozens of stolen vehicles worth $4.2 million, police said in a news release.

The investigation found a group that was allegedly responsible for stealing cars, changing the vehicle identification number (VIN) and registering them with Service Ontario.

Thieves targeted dealerships throughout the GTA, including Peel, police say.

The investigation led to the seizure of a large number of luxury vehicles including a Lamborghini and Porsche.

Peel police show some of the 36 stolen cars that have been recovered from Project GTA-fordable. (Peel Regional Police)

"This is an excellent example of investigators working hard to prevent the continued victimization of our residents in our local community and the GTA," Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said in a statement released Wednesday.

"The outcome of this project will have a significant impact towards enhancing community safety and protecting people's property."

In total, six Toronto-area residents, seven Brampton residents and two Caledon residents have been arrested and charged with multiple offences.

Some of these offences include possession of property obtained by crime and theft of a motor vehicle.

They are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton in early September. All others facing charges are scheduled to appear in another Brampton court throughout September and October.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators say they anticipate more arrests will be made.