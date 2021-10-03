Suspect in custody, woman and 2 children safe following possible kidnapping in Brampton

Peel police say they have located a suspect in an alleged kidnapping of a woman and her two children in Brampton, who are in good health.

On Saturday afternoon, Peel police responded to a possible kidnapping in Brampton near Queen Street and Hansen Road.

Police said the alleged kidnapper — a 27-year-old man — had a 36-year-old woman, her four-year-old son and her two-month old daughter with him in a silver Subaru Forrester SUV.

"When we initiated the investigation around 4:30 p.m., at some point we were believing that this was a kidnapping and an abduction," Const. Heather Cannon told members of the media at a briefing.

The suspect and victims are known to each other, police said.

Police initially responded to a residence near Queen Street and Hansen Road. During the alleged kidnapping, the vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Queen Street toward Hwy. 410.

The suspect and all three victims were located in the vehicle near Boviard Avenue and Bramalea Road, Cannon said.

"Everybody was found in good health, including the suspect," Cannon said. The victims are at a local hospital, but have no injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and will determine whether or not charges will be laid, she added.