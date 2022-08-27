Woman dead, 15 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Brampton, tractor trailer driver arrested

Peel Regional Police have a tractor trailer driver in custody after a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton killed one woman and left 15 others injured.

Police said 10 cars and a tractor trailer were involved in the collision shortly after midnight on Saturday morning near the intersection of Queen Street and The Gore Road.

Const. Sarah Patten, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said the tractor trailer was driving westbound on Queen Street when it collided with the cars, which were stopped at a red light.

"A lot of the vehicles crumpled and a lot of people were trapped inside," Patten said.

Paramedics said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while 13 people were taken to local hospitals and two men were taken to trauma centres in Toronto. The woman was a passenger.

The driver is expected to face numerous charges, including dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm, Patten said. She said the driver was at the police station and she did not believe he had to be taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

The investigation continues and police are asking people to avoid the area.

"This is a very sad circumstance," Patten said. "We're very thankful that so many people walked away with non-life-threatening injuries."