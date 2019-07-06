Homicide detectives investigate after dead body found in Brampton

Homicide detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in Brampton on Friday, Peel police say.

The death was deemed "suspicious," according to Const. Heather Cannon, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

Officers discovered the body in a commercial area of Advance Boulevard and Alfred Kuehne Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene at 12:43 p.m. for a "premise check," which means police were asked to check on the health of a particular person who had not been heard from in some time.

Cannon said on Saturday that Peel police's homicide and missing persons bureau unit was then notified.

Detectives trying to determine what led to death

Police are not saying whether the body is of a man or woman, child or adult, or where exactly the body was found.

"Because it's early on in the investigation, there are certain details about this particular investigation that we're not putting out yet," she said. "I have no information on the deceased person."

Officers have taped off the scene as detectives investigate.

"Investigators are looking into circumstances and trying to try put all the pieces together as to what occurred," she said.