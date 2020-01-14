Peel police investigating after body found outside in Brampton

Peel police are investigating after a body was found outside in Brampton on Monday evening.

Police said the body was found in a "naturalized area" in the area of Nexus Avenue and Fogal Road. Police were called to the scene at 5:49 p.m.

Const. Heather Cannon, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said there is no immediate threat to the public from the discovery of the body.

"It's an open, outside area," she said. "We have just cordoned off the area right now. And as of right now, what we have deemed is there is no threat to public safety at this time."

The person's sex and age have not been released.

There is a heavy police presence in the area.

Officers have closed Nexus Avenue between Ebenezer Road and Fogal Road as the investigation continues.

Police are waiting for the coroner to attend.