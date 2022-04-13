Watch a father trying to stop a thief from driving off with his infant son

Peel police are investigating an attempted carjacking in Brampton after a father nearly had his SUV stolen in broad daylight with his infant son in the back seat.

Security camera video shows Gilbourne Cusi, the 38-year-old father, trying to stop the thief from driving off..

"First instinct is, my kid is inside, so I tried to save him," Cusi told CBC News.

It happened in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street West after 12 noon on Sunday, according to Peel Regional Police.

"Make sure your doors are locked, your house, your car, anything just to keep yourself safe, and your family and your property," Const. Sarah Patten, spokesperson for Peel police, said on Tuesday.

"Putting yourself in danger may not be the best course of action," she added.

"Don't leave the vehicle running, unattended. Don't leave your children unattended in the vehicle. We understand this was a very shocking circumstance that he had to deal with, but hopefully, we can avoid this ever happening again."

In this screen grab from a security camera video, a father in a blue jacket, holding his daughter, is about to start chasing a person who tried to steal his white SUV in Brampton on Sunday. The father's son was in the back seat. The person is wearing a black hoodie. (Submitted by Gilbourne Cusi)

Cusi said the incident has left his family shaken but no one was hurt.

The video shows Cusi placing his 10-month-old son in the SUV. Then he goes back to get his two-year-old daughter who is waiting on the front step.

At the same time, a dark-coloured car stops in front of this house. A person emerges and runs to the driver's side of Cusi's SUV.

"I was wondering, what is he doing in my car?"

He starts to get inside and that is when Cusi returns, with his daughter in his arms.

Cusi immediately opens the passenger door and begins to yell at the person trying to steal the car.

"I tried to stop him, and ask him what he's doing. I thought he was just young kid looking for some change," he said. "He didn't say a word."

The thief attempts to reverse out of the driveway with Cusi and his young daughter hanging out of the passenger door. Eventually, he gets out of Cusi's car runs back to the dark coloured car.

Cusi said he memorized the licence plate before the car drove off but it turned out to be stolen. He added he was disappointed that police did not send officers in a vehicle to take the report.

Patten added: "The suspect is not known at this time. We are investigating it."