Man surrenders to police after woman, 88, dies of assault in Mississauga

A man has surrendered to police after a woman died in hospital of "blunt force trauma" in Mississauga on Tuesday night, Peel police say.

The woman, 88, was attacked with a weapon.

Police say the assault occurred in a home the area of Shelby Crescent and Willowbank Trail, near Eastgate Parkway and Tomken Road. Officers received a 911 call about the assault at about 6:15 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the woman in life-threatening condition. She was rushed to a trauma centre, where she died of her injuries.

The man, 62, believed to be the suspect, was not at the home when police were there.

Const. Akhil Mooken, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said officers have determined that the suspect and victim knew each other. He declined to comment on the relationship, if any, between the two.

The man went to a local police station to turn himself in, he added.

"There are no outstanding suspects. We do believe this to be an isolated and targeted incident," Mooken told reporters near the scene.

Peel police's homicide and missing persons bureau has taken over the investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.