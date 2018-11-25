Arrest warrant sought for man who allegedly tried to kill woman in Mississauga

Peel police say they are seeking a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a man, 23, who allegedly tried to kill a woman, 28, in Mississauga.

On Nov. 10 at about 11:12 p.m., police said they were called to the area of Delmonte Crescent and Brandon Gate Drive, near Morning Star Drive and Highway 427, after they received a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a number of shell casings near a vehicle that had been damaged. Police said they believe the vehicle, which had crashed into several parked vehicles, belonged to the suspect.

Everyone involved in the shooting had fled the scene.

Targeted victim of shooting not injured

Police later found the victim, the woman, but she had escaped injury, police said.

On Sunday, police said they searched the residence of the man accused of the shooting.

The man is believed to be a threat to public safety. He may be "armed and dangerous and is evading capture," police said in a news release on Sunday.

The man is described as six foot four, about 170 lbs, with a medium build.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.