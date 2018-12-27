Peel Regional Police announces interim chief to replace Jennifer Evans

The Peel Police Services Board has announced Chief Jennifer Evans' will be replaced by Chris McCord as Peel Region's Interim Police Chief stating Jan. 12, 2019.

"The board is very pleased to announce the appointment of Chris McCord as Interim Chief, who can provide a seamless transition until a new full-time Chief of Police is appointed," said Chair Norma Nicholson in a news released issues on Thursday.

McCord was first an officer in Northern Ireland. He moved to Canada in 1988 and joined Peel Regional Police. He was appointed Deputy Chief of Peel Police in 2012.

Chris McCord will replace Jennifer Evans as Interim Chief for Peel Regional Police. (Peel Regional Police)

Evans served with Peel Regional Police for more than 35 years and was chief for six years before announcing her retirement in October.

"The board wants to congratulate Chief Evans on a distinguished career, including the past six years as Chief," said Nicholson.

The board will continue the process of hiring the new chief in the meantime. They will be looking for the community to share their thoughts, and will provide regular updates on the process.

Chief Jennifer Evans will step down on Jan. 11, 2019.