3 people shot during house party in Mississauga, police say

Three people were shot during a house party with up to 100 people in attendance on Sunday, Peel police say.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at a residence near the corner of Hurontario Street and World Drive, a largely commercial area of Mississauga.

Police received multiple calls about gunfire, said Const. Akhil Mooken.

Officers who responded to the scene did not initially find any of the victims. Rather, a man who had been shot later contacted police himself, while two women went to a local hospital to seek out treatment.

All three have injuries that are serious but non-life threatening, Mooken said.

Investigators have spoken to a number of witnesses, he added, but are appealing for anyone with relevant information or video from a security camera or dashcam to contact 12 Division.

No information about potential suspects was immediately available, Mooken said.