Peel police officer charged in Brampton robbery, suspended with pay

A Peel police officer has been suspended with pay after being charged with robbery.

Police say the alleged robbery in Brampton dates back to January when the officer was off duty.

After what police called an extensive investigation, they say the two-year employee of the service — who holds the rank of constable — was charged with one count of robbery.

Police say three other people are also facing robbery charges in the same incident.

The accused officer is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Dec.12.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses who may have information relating to this offence to contact them at 905-453-3311 Ext. 6050.