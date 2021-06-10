Peel police officer facing breach of trust charges

A Peel Regional Police officer who has been with the force for 13 years is now facing multiple charges including breach of trust, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Peel police said in a news release that the charges came after a "lengthy" investigation from the service's Internal Affairs Bureau, and have to do with the "unauthorized release of confidential information."

Investigators say they cannot share any more information because the case is before the courts.

Const. Daniel Young is charged with two counts of breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer and obstruction of justice.

Young is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on July 26.



