Peel homicide unit investigating death of man found injured on Mississauga sidewalk

Peel Region police say their homicide squad is investigating after a man was found injured on a Mississauga sidewalk and died in hospital.

Police say the man was found with "obvious signs of trauma" on Friday in the East Credit neighbourhood, near Terry Fox Way and Galesway Boulevard.

Peel paramedics say they took the man to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say the man died in hospital hours later.

There is a large police presence in the area, police say, adding that they are searching for possible suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).