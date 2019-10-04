16-year-old charged after man killed trying to stop vehicle break-ins

A 16-year-old male is facing a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a man who tried to stop him from breaking into cars.

The incident happened in Brampton on Aug. 2, when a group of five people were allegedly breaking into cars in a residential area near Lanebrook Drive and Devondale Avenue.

Glensbert Oliver, 63, confronted the group before he was fatally stabbed. Oliver's son was also stabbed but survived his injuries.

Police called it a "completely senseless" act at the time.

On Friday morning, Peel police announced the arrests of four males connected to the stabbings.

The 16-year-old who allegedly carried out the attack is also facing a charge of attempted murder. His identity is legally protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Glensbert Oliver and his son were stabbed after confronting the group, police said. (Peel Regional Police)

A 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds are also facing charges related to stolen property and failing to comply with court orders.

The fifth person involved in the incident has not been arrested.

Investigators are encouraging him to speak to a lawyer and surrender to police.