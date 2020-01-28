Peel health officials order Amazon to shut down shifts at Brampton site, have workers self-isolate

Peel Public Health has ordered Amazon Canada to require all workers at a Brampton facility to self-isolate for two weeks amid an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19.

Officials noted that, over the past few weeks, the rate of infection across the region has been decreasing while the rate inside this facility has been increasing significantly — though a media release from Peel Public Health on Friday afternoon didn't say just how many workers have been infected so far.

"This Amazon facility is in a vulnerable community and employs thousands of people," Peel's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh said in a statement.

"Immediate action must be taken to protect these essential workers and the community where they live. This was a difficult decision but a necessary one to stop further spread both in the facility and across our community."

The current public health investigation has determined that high-risk exposure for everyone working at the at 8050 Heritage Rd. site can't be ruled out, according to Peel's release.

The health unit issued a Section 22 order under the Ontario Health Protection and Promotion Act to Amazon Canada to require everyone at the facility to self-isolate for two weeks effective 12:01 a.m. March 13, 2021.

In accordance with the order, all employees will be required to self-isolate through March 27, 2021 unless they have tested positive in the last 90 days and completed their isolation period as directed by public health.

The order will allow Amazon Canada further time to consider additional operational changes recommended by Peel Public Health that may help prevent outbreaks in future, officials explained.

