Attention drivers: Parts of GTA under fog advisory

Drivers are urged to take it slow as dense fog blankets municipalities north and west of Toronto on Monday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Peel and Halton regions — as well as Kitchener-Waterloo and Guelph, and then up through the Blue Mountains and Owen Sound — saying near zero visibility is expected or occurring.

"Areas of fog, quite dense at times, will persist early this morning," the federal weather agency says in the advisory issued at 4:56 a.m.

Slow down, watch for tail lights, be ready to stop

The fog is forecast to dissipate slowly later in the morning.

Environment Canada is urging drivers to give themselves more time to get to their destinations.

According to the advisory, visibility of 100 to 200 metres is possible in many areas.

If drivers encounter reduced visibility, the weather agency urges people to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead of vehicles and be prepared to come to a stop.

The fog is expected to be thicker over higher ground, including near and just west of the Niagara Escarpment and over the Dundalk Highlands.

Environment Canada says it issues fog advisories when near-zero visibility due to fog is expected or happening.