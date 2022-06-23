Man fatally shot in Mississauga, Peel police say

A man was shot and killed in Mississauga late Wednesday, Peel police say.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in an alleyway at a residential complex near the corner of Glen Erin Drive and Brittania Road West.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police released no further information about the man but told reporters more information may be disclosed later Thursday.

A person was seen running from the area after the gunshots, police said, though it's unclear if that person is a suspect at this point.

Peel's homicide bureau has taken charge of the investigation.