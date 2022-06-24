Police ID victim of fatal Mississauga shooting
A man who was shot and killed in what police are calling a "targeted incident" in Mississauga on Wednesday has been identified.
Investigators identify man as Rohan Bennett, 45, from Mississauga
Investigators say the victim was 45-year-old Rohan Bennett from Mississauga.
Police first received a report of gunfire in an alleyway at a residential complex near the corner of Glen Erin Drive and Britannia Road West around 10 p.m.
Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene.
A person was seen running from the area after the gunshots, police said, though it's unclear if that person is a suspect at this point.
Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident, but no suspect description has been given at this time.
Anyone with information, video surveillance or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.