Police ID victim of fatal Mississauga shooting

Investigators identify man as Rohan Bennett, 45, from Mississauga

Investigators have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Mississauga on Wednesday as 45-year-old Mississauga man Rohan Bennett. (CBC)

A man who was shot and killed in what police are calling a "targeted incident" in Mississauga on Wednesday has been identified.

Investigators say the victim was 45-year-old Rohan Bennett from Mississauga.

Police first received a report of gunfire in an alleyway at a residential complex near the corner of Glen Erin Drive and Britannia Road West around 10 p.m.

Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person was seen running from the area after the gunshots, police said, though it's unclear if that person is a suspect at this point.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted incident, but no suspect description has been given at this time.

Anyone with information, video surveillance or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.

