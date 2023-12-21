Suspect wanted in 'disturbing trend' of extortion attempts targeting South Asian community: Peel police

Peel police have released an image of a suspect in a "disturbing trend" of extortion attempts believed to target members of the South Asian community in Brampton.

In a news release Saturday, police said victims were contacted through social media platforms, and in some incidents, were threatened with violence.

Police say extortionists often know the victim's name, phone number, address and business information.

"This has caused grave safety and security concerns among our community members," Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said. "Terrorizing our residents will not be tolerated and Peel Regional Police will devote the resources to pursue those who are responsible."

On Dec. 9, police arrested a 23-year-old man from Abbotsford, B.C., for allegedly discharging a gun and firing multiple rounds at a business near Rutherford Road South and Clark Boulevard in Brampton.

They are now looking for a second suspect, described as a South Asian male of medium build wearing a grey sweatshirt at the time of the incident. The suspect later changed into a black sweatshirt with a white X on the back, they say.

Police said they've launched an extortion investigative task force to investigate nine such incidents. The task force will be composed of investigative and intelligence units supported by tactical teams, they said.

Anyone who sees the suspect should call 911 and not approach him as he may be armed, police say.

Police are asking anyone who is being threatened or has information to contact 911. Or they can call the task force at (905) 453-2121, ext. 2133 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.