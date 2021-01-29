Peel District School Board hit by 'cyber security incident' but says online classes will continue

The Peel District School Board (PDSB) said Thursday it has been been hit by a "cyber security incident" but online classes will continue "as normal."

In a statement posted to Twitter, the board said it discovered "a cyber security incident that resulted in the encryption of certain PDSB files and systems" on Tuesday.

The board also sent a letter out to families Thursday evening saying it is in the process of resuming normal operations. It said the cyber attack has not affected its virtual learning environments and remote classes are to continue.

The board has not yet responded to a request for comment from CBC Toronto. The PDSB website was offline Thursday night..

"At this stage, there is no reason to believe that any personal or sensitive information was compromised as a result of the incident, and we are confident that we will be able to restore the affected systems and files," the board's Twitter statement said.

The PDSB said upon discovering the issue on Tuesday, the board's Learning Technology Support Services teams took "immediate steps to isolate the incident and engaged a leading cyber-security firm, as well as Peel Police Cyber Security Services to assist with remediation and to conduct a comprehensive forensic investigation."

"Should the investigation determine that personal or sensitive information was at risk, PDSB will notify affected individuals as soon as possible."