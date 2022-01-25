Off-duty Peel police officer charged with impaired driving in Brampton crash

Peel Regional Police say an off-duty officer has been charged with impaired driving offences after a crash in Brampton last week.

Police say the single-vehicle crash took place Friday around 9:30 p.m.

They say Const. John Lontoc — a 12-year employee of the force — has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle and impaired operation of a vehicle with excess blood alcohol.

Police say the constable has been suspended with pay, and a disciplinary hearing will be scheduled once the court case is

completed.