Off-duty Peel police officer charged with impaired driving in Brampton crash
Peel Regional Police say an off-duty officer has been charged with impaired driving offences after a crash in Brampton last week.
Const. John Lontoc suspended with pay, will face disciplinary hearing when court case complete
Police say the single-vehicle crash took place Friday around 9:30 p.m.
They say Const. John Lontoc — a 12-year employee of the force — has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle and impaired operation of a vehicle with excess blood alcohol.
Police say the constable has been suspended with pay, and a disciplinary hearing will be scheduled once the court case is
completed.