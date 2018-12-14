Peel constable suspended with pay after incident with sergeant

A Peel Regional Police constable has been suspended with pay after an incident with a sergeant earlier this month, the force tells CBC Toronto.

Both the sergeant and constable were veterans of the force, Peel police's Sgt. Matt Bertram told CBC Toronto, adding that charges could be a possibility.

"It's obviously concerning and we're all professionals and we carry ourselves that way, but unfortunately, there's been a couple incidents in the news of police officers not getting along so hopefully these are isolated incidents," Bertham said.

"I can't speak to what occurred or why but I can assure you almost all police officers are professionals and incidents like this are very rare. We take them seriously and will investigate them fully."

Peel police said there was an internal investigation by the force's professional standards bureau over the Dec. 9 incident.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit, the province's police watchdog, has not been called in to investigate the incident.

The incident between the officers comes after a Niagara Regional Police Service officer was shot by a colleague multiple times in Pelham, Ont. on Nov. 29.

Niagara police said the injured officer had 28 years of experience and was assigned to uniform patrol in Welland and Pelham.