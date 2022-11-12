Peel police charge Toronto man for alleged sexual assault against Trillium Health Partners patient

Peel Regional Police have arrested a Trillium Health Partners employee for an alleged sexual assault against a patient earlier this month.

Investigators allege the staff member, a 32-year-old man from Toronto, sexually assaulted a vulnerable elderly female patient in early November, according to a news release.

The victim did not suffer any physical injuries as a result of the incident, police say.

He was arrested Friday and charged with sexual assault, investigators say. He appeared Saturday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton to answer to the charge, the statement reads.

Police say the employee worked as a part-time patient care assistant at a Trillium Health Partners location in Mississauga.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or online.