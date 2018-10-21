Peel police charge London, Ont., man for series of alleged bus shelter sexual assaults

A 32-year-old man from London, Ont., faces multiple charges for a series of alleged sexual assaults inside bus shelters in Peel.

According to police, the man approached women waiting inside bus shelters, exposed himself and then sexually assaulted the victims. One of the four alleged assaults occurred in Brampton, while the other three happened in Mississauga.

The incidents began in late September, with the most recent alleged to have occurred on Saturday afternoon.

In one of the attacks earlier this month, the man refused to let a victim leave the shelter before he assaulted her.

The attacks prompted Peel police to issue a public warning to commuters late last week.

None of the victims were left physically injured by the assaults, Peel police said in a news release issued Sunday afternoon. They ranged in age from 17 to 26 years old, according to police.

The man has been charged with:

Four counts of sexual assault.

One count of uttering threats.

One count of forcible confinement.

One count of obstruct police.

He was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Sunday.

Anyone with potentially useful information for investigators is asked to contact the Peel police special victims unit or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.