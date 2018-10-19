Police warn commuters after series of bus shelter sexual assaults in Peel

Police are warning the public following "a series of sexual assaults" at bus shelters in Peel.

Three separate attacks allegedly occurred since late September, most recently on Wednesday, according to a news release distributed late Thursday.

"The suspect approached the victims who were inside a bus shelter and proceeded to expose himself and sexually assault the victims," police said.

The first reported incident occurred shortly before midnight at a bus stop near Sandalwood Parkway and Conestoga Drive in Brampton on Sept. 24. The second and third are alleged to have taken place weeks later, on Oct. 13 and Oct. 17, at a bus shelter near Burnhamthorpe and Creditview roads in Mississauga.

Police say they believe there may have been additional assaults by the same person and they encourage any potential victims or witnesses to get in touch with Peel's special victims unit.

The suspect is described as a man with medium complexion, about five-feet, ten-inches tall and with a medium build. He is bald with "some facial hair," according to police.

Investigators offered up the following personal safety tips to commuters: