Police investigating after man shot in residential Brampton neighbourhood

Officers were called to the area around Bramalea Road and Williams Parkway at 2 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police were canvassing Mikado Crescent for witnesses early Friday

Police found the victim outside a home on Mikado Crescent. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Peel police are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in Brampton overnight Friday.

Officers were called to Mikado Crescent, in the area of Bramalea Road and Williams Parkway, at 2 a.m. for reports of gunfire. They found the man outside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Police were on scene early Friday morning, but no suspect information was immediately available.

Investigators are asking anyone with potentially valuable information to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers. 

