Peel police recover $10M worth of stolen vehicles, arrest 4 suspects
78 vehicles from across the GTA recovered as part of 3-month investigation
Police say they've recovered 78 stolen vehicles and arrested four people suspected of being part of an auto theft group that allegedly targeted cars in the Greater Toronto Area.
Peel Regional Police say officers executed seven search warrants and recovered the stolen vehicles, which they say were collectively worth about $10 million, in December.
They say a three-month investigation has resulted in the arrests of the four suspects, who range in age between 29 and 48.
The accused are facing a total of 34 charges including theft, fraud and possession of property obtained by crime.
Police say the group targeted specific vehicles at several locations, including Toronto's Pearson International Airport, underground parking garages and residential neighbourhoods.
The stolen vehicles were loaded on containers and taken by truck or train to the Port of Montreal to be exported overseas.
