Teens accused in Toronto high school shooting face more charges for armed robberies in Peel

Two teenagers accused in a shooting at a Toronto high school last month are facing a host of new charges related to earlier armed robberies and a carjacking, Peel police say.

The 17-year-old males, both from Brampton, were each charged with:

Two counts of robbery with a firearm.

Three counts of disguise with intent.

Possession of stolen property.

Attempt to commit an indictable offence.

Those charges are in addition to one charge each of attempted murder for the shooting in the parking lot of Weston Collegiate Institute on February 16, as well as a raft of weapons-related offences, laid by Toronto police against the teens.

In a news release, Peel police allege the pair robbed two different currency exchange outlets at gunpoint on February 3, using a vehicle stolen from the Barrie area to leave each location.

Police further allege the teens were responsible for an armed carjacking in Brampton, in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Charolais Boulevard, shortly before the school shooting on February 16.

The victim of that shooting was a 15-year-old student at the high school. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The teens were arrested at a residence in Mississauga the following day. Toronto police said at the time they had recovered a loaded 9mm handgun at the location, but could not confirm it was the firearm used in the shooting.

Peel police said Thursday that officers also found property believed to have been stolen in the earlier robberies, while the vehicle stolen in the armed carjacking was eventually located in Mississauga.

The pair both appeared in court on March 9, according to Peel police.

Investigators anticipate they will lay further charges against the teens, the news release said.