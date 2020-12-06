2 men seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan

Two men were seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Vaughan Saturday evening, York Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 7, east of Kipling Avenue, at 8:13 p.m., Lindsay Newlove, duty inspector for York police told CBC Toronto Sunday morning.

The men, one his 40s and the other in his 20s, were transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

Highway 7 between Islington Avenue and Martin Grove Road was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.