3 people taken to hospital after collision near King and Bay

Three people were transported to hospital following a collision Saturday afternoon in which two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle near King and Bay streets.

Police say there were called to the intersection around 3 p.m. for reports that a vehicle had struck pedestrians and then hit a pole.

Police say the driver — who was going in and out of consciousness when officers arrived — was among those transported to hospital.

Paramedics say the pedestrians — two women — are in serious condition and the male driver in non-life-threatening condition. Another pedestrian was hurt trying to get out of the way of the collision, but was not taken to hospital.

Police have closed King Street West from University Avenue to Bay Street for the investigation.