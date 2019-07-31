2 seriously injured when struck by car near Finch and Hwy. 404
Two pedestrians suffered serious injuries when a car struck them in North York, Toronto police say.
Westbound lane of Finch Avenue East will remain closed while police investigate
The incident happened near the northbound Highway 404 on-ramp at Finch Avenue East.
The westbound lane of Finch Avenue East will remain closed while officers investigate.