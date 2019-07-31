Skip to Main Content
2 seriously injured when struck by car near Finch and Hwy. 404
Toronto

Two pedestrians suffered serious injuries when a car struck them in North York, Toronto police say. 

Westbound lane of Finch Avenue East will remain closed while police investigate

Toronto police say the incident happened near the Highway 404 northbound on-ramp at Finch Avenue East. (CBC)

The incident happened near the northbound Highway 404 on-ramp at Finch Avenue East. 

The westbound lane of Finch Avenue East will remain closed while officers investigate.

 

 

