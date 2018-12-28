Skip to Main Content
2 pedestrians injured after collision in Scarborough
Updated

Two pedestrians have been hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough late Friday afternoon, police say.

Police were called to Eglinton Avenue East and Danforth Road late Friday afternoon

A man in his 20s is in hospital with serious injuries. (Sue Reid/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Danforth Road shortly before 4 p.m., Const. David Hopkinson, a spokesperson for Toronto police, told CBC Toronto.

The two pedestrians are both believed to be males in their 20s, Hopkinson said. They were transported to hospital, one with "absolutely life-threatening" injuries," he added. 

Those injuries have since been downgraded.

