2 pedestrians injured after collision in Scarborough

Two pedestrians have been hurt after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough late Friday afternoon, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Danforth Road shortly before 4 p.m., Const. David Hopkinson, a spokesperson for Toronto police, told CBC Toronto.

COLLISION:<br>Eglinton Av + Danforth Rd<br>-2 pedestrians struck<br>-Injuries very serious for 1 of them<br>-Male in his 20's unconscious<br>-Police/EMS o/s<br>-Victim has life threatening injuries<br>-Officers will assist with emergency run<br>-Intersection will be closed<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2374259?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2374259</a><br>^dh —@TPSOperations

The two pedestrians are both believed to be males in their 20s, Hopkinson said. They were transported to hospital, one with "absolutely life-threatening" injuries," he added.

Those injuries have since been downgraded.