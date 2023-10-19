Content
Toronto

2 pedestrians in hospital after separate collisions in Toronto and Mississauga

Two pedestrians were hit by vehicles in separate collisions in Toronto and Mississauga late Thursday and early Friday, police say.

Both pedestrians, one a man and the other a woman in her earlys 20s, have serious injuries

Toronto police at the scene of a collision between two vehicles that also led to a pedestrian being struck. The driver who hit the pedestrian left the scene, police say.
Toronto police at the scene of a collision between two vehicles that also led to a pedestrian being struck. The driver who hit the pedestrian left the scene, police say. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Two pedestrians were hit by vehicles in separate collisions in Toronto and Mississauga, police say.

The the first happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Kingston Road and Midland Avenue.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash, and one struck a pedestrian. The driver of that vehicle left the scene while the other remained, Toronto police said.

The pedestrian, a man, was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, paramedics said. 

The second collision occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Friday at the corner of Kennedy and Brunel roads in Mississauga. 

The pedestrian, a woman in her early 20s, was rushed to hospital with what Peel paramedics described as "life-altering injuries."

 Police said the driver involved stayed at the scene.

