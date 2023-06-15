Woman, 65, dead after being struck by driver in Scarborough

A woman has died after being struck by a driver in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Police received report of a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Mason Road at around 12:40 p.m.

A 68-year-old woman driving a red Ford Escape was travelling east on Eglinton, west of Mason when it happened, police said in a news release Thursday.

A woman, 65, was crossing the intersection when she was struck. She was initially taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a news release Thursday, investigators said the woman later died in hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or may have dash camera footage is being asked to contact investigators.