Pedestrian left without vital signs after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
New

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital without vital signs early Sunday after the person was hit by a vehicle in Brampton, Peel paramedics say.

Police close intersection at Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard as officers investigate

CBC News ·
A driver hit a pedestrian in Brampton early Sunday, leaving that person without vital signs. Peel police are investigating and have closed roads in the area. (CBC)

Paramedics said they were called to the scene at Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard at about 3:15 a.m. The person was taken to a local hospital.

Peel Regional Police said they have closed Clark Boulevard from Dixie Road to the Brier Path as officers investigate. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The impact of the crash shattered the windshield of the vehicle, which was still at the scene after the collision.

The pedestrian's current condition is not known.

