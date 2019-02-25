Pedestrian transported to hospital with serious injuries following collision

Police say a man, who appears to be in his 60s, was transported to hospital after being struck by vehicle near Finch Avenue West and Ardwick Boulevard Monday night.

Police say a call came in around 7:50 p.m. about a pedestrian struck, which happened near Highway 400 and Finch Avenue West.

Officers found the victim unconscious, but breathing.

Paramedics assessed his injuries as serious and transported him to a local trauma centre.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Finch Avenue westbound at Pearldale Avenue is blocked, and police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.