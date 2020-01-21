Woman struck and killed by transport truck in North York

A woman in her 30s has died after being struck by a transport truck in North York early Tuesday, police say.

Officers were called to the corner of Alness Street and Supertest Road at around 7 a.m., says Toronto police Const. Victor Kwong.

The victim, who was on foot at the time of the collision, was pronounced dead at the scene, he adds.

Kwong was unable to say whether the truck driver stayed to speak to police. He had no further information about the victim.

The woman is the second pedestrian to be killed by drivers in Toronto in 2020.

There are several road closures in place for the investigation: